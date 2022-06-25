Fire at ICD: Who is responsible?



M S Siddiqui



According to the rules, dangerous products should be kept in separate containers with product details written on the containers. These containers also should be labelled as dangerous products. In addition, these products have to be stored at a certain distance.



An inspector at the Department of Explosives in Chattogram told a daily newspaper that "Special kind of infrastructure is required to store such products. But the depot did not have that arrangement."Director (training) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, echoed the inspector's comment and said, "The BM Container Depot was not equipped at all to store chemicals.



Usually, there should be a list of what is kept in a container. The chemicals are supposed to be kept isolated. But none of these were maintained."



A deputy inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments told to a daily newspaper "We give approval after applicants show necessary papers and licences from the fire service. Then our inspector visits the site and instructs them to take necessary action."



Bangladesh Navy is authorized to oversee the documents of imported IMO listed dangerous good hence clearance/permission from Bangladesh Navy is necessary.



In order to obtain permission from Bangladesh Navy, all inbound dangerous cargo must have declaration of IMO Class and number in the cargo manifest. For all inbound Dangerous Goods, B/L and Manifest must mention Proper Shipping Name, Technical Name/Chemical Name.



Dangerous goods can be identified by reading the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IDMG) code mentioned in the Bill of Lading/Import manifest. The port authority, based on the IDMG code, determines the category of Dangerous Goods and which level of precaution will be taken for a specific Dangerous Goods.



Bangladesh Navy is the authority for inspection of Dangerous Goods, and upon satisfaction, it issues the NOC. To receive approval/NOC for Dangerous Goods from Bangladesh Navy, importers will have to furnish following documents in original: (1) Bill of Lading, invoice, packing list, (2) Authorization certificate from the CCI&E, (3) Import permission of the Department of Explosives, (4) Storage and user license from DC.



According to media report, The Chattogram Port Authority has taken a number of steps to handle, preserve and deliver cargos loaded with dangerous and hazardous goods efficiently following concerns over the existing management of the goods in the country's premier sea port.



The initiatives that include expediting direct delivery of dangerous goods from the port, construction of a modern shed for preservation of such goods and appointing a private off-dock to handle cargos with such goods will be implemented by various agencies, including the CPA and the Customs House, Chattogram (CHC).



The decisions were made on August 22, 2020 at a meeting with stakeholders on management of dangerous cargos and goods, including chemical and other inflammable items. As per the decisions, the CPA will set up a shed at a safe place with state-of-the-art technology following the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.



The authority will immediately renovate the P Shed, the designated place for storage of hazardous goods in the port, to make the shed fit to preserve chemical and other hazardous goods. A private inland container depot (ICD), known as off-dock, may be selected to handle the dangerous goods and the selected ICD will construct the required establishments, including shed, as per IMDG Code.



The ICD licensing policy requires the installation of a fire extinguishing system facility as directed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence.



After that accident, Chittagong port claimed that the BN Depot does not execute the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code inside their facility.



Despite violations of ICD licensing policy, customs and port authorities have not yet taken action against a single company. As a result, the owners are managing the ICDs at will without heeding the rules and regulations causing accidents.



According to the ICD's governing policy, a seven-member committee will evaluate the ICD activities. The additional commissioner of the concerned Custom House will act as the convener of the committee, the assistant of the Custom House or the deputy commissioner as the Member Secretary. Other members of the committee include the joint commissioner of Customs Bond Commissioner, deputy or assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, members of the port authority and BICDA, the private depot owners' association.



The NBR issues the ICD licence to a private company after an eight-step process that includes inspection in several stages as well as permissions from the port authority and the shipping ministry.



ICDs are supposed to fulfil the custom bonded area regulation and secure a licence from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) before they are cleared to operate. A deputy or assistant commissioner and other customs officials are also responsible for overseeing operations at the ICDs.



Interestingly, the Chattogram port itself is not yet ready to handle dangerous goods and planning to setup warehouse for 'imported' IMO listed goods. Bangladesh authority is concerned of imported dangerous goods but not for export of dangerous goods.



Several government departments have given permission to issue licence to ICD without infrastructure and trained manpower. BM container depot is a sister concern of Hydrogen peroxide factory, and they are regularly exporting H2O2 through this depot.



Everybody is talking about punishment of owner of depot but no question about responsibility of regulators.



In 2020, four workers were killed in an explosion in Chattogram's Patenga area. None is responsible for such repeated fire and accidents. The nation may mentally be prepared for next accident.



M S Siddiqui, Legal Economist & Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission







