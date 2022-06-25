

A bridge standing tall against all odds



As soon as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Padma Bridge a few hours later today - the multi-purpose rail-road bridge would officially link the south-west of the country with capital city Dhaka.



Long held sufferings of crossing the mighty Padma, from now on, will remain only in memory. Travellers from country's one end to another can now easily avoid the dilemma of boarding a ferry - saving time, energy and money.



However, unprecedented security measures have been taken to mark the official inauguration ceremony of the bridge. A security force of 5, 000 strong, consisting of RAB and police members will remain on high alert on both banks of the Padma River.



Most importantly, the bridge constructed with local resources, rightly carries a message to the world of our commitment and capability as a nation.



What can be a better living example than the Padma Bridge, of a nation's turnaround and self-reliance that once fell in deep uncertainty following withdrawal of funding by the World Bank and other donors on false and fabricated allegations of corruption and irregularities?



Obviously, as long as the bridge stands tall, it will bear the hallmark of our Prime Minister's towering personality and visionary political commitment to her people.



The 6.15km long multipurpose rail-road bridge, the longest ever in Bangladesh will connect Shariatpur and Madaripur linking the southwest part of the country to northern and eastern regions.



The socio-economic and regional importance of the bridge is surely immense, but at the same time, it is also built on our Prime Minister's grit, conviction, and sheer patriotism than just bricks and stones.



Costing over Tk 30,000crore, it connects multi-lane expressways and multiline and railway lines with Dhaka from Mongla and Payra seaports.



Moreover, the bridge will also play a key role linking Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan giving pace to regional trade along the Asian Highway and Trans-Asian Railway Network.



Unquestionably, the bridge will play a crucial role for rapid development of the once neglected southwest part of the country. By bridging the gap of 21 southern districts with the rest of the country, it will fast transform the socio-economic scenery of the entire region.



Padma Bridge, the landmark symbol of our national unity, strength and ability needs to be maintained with due care and attention and proper management.



Last of all, bypassing all disagreements and differences, it is time for our people and politicians to cut across party lines, and celebrate one of the country's landmark achievements in recent times. With the crack of dawn, countdown to opening of the nation's dream bridge, otherwise the Padma Bridge finally ends. The nation is all set to mark an auspicious moment of a long cherished dream turning real - a new dawn leading to re-defining of a country.As soon as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Padma Bridge a few hours later today - the multi-purpose rail-road bridge would officially link the south-west of the country with capital city Dhaka.Long held sufferings of crossing the mighty Padma, from now on, will remain only in memory. Travellers from country's one end to another can now easily avoid the dilemma of boarding a ferry - saving time, energy and money.However, unprecedented security measures have been taken to mark the official inauguration ceremony of the bridge. A security force of 5, 000 strong, consisting of RAB and police members will remain on high alert on both banks of the Padma River.Most importantly, the bridge constructed with local resources, rightly carries a message to the world of our commitment and capability as a nation.What can be a better living example than the Padma Bridge, of a nation's turnaround and self-reliance that once fell in deep uncertainty following withdrawal of funding by the World Bank and other donors on false and fabricated allegations of corruption and irregularities?Obviously, as long as the bridge stands tall, it will bear the hallmark of our Prime Minister's towering personality and visionary political commitment to her people.The 6.15km long multipurpose rail-road bridge, the longest ever in Bangladesh will connect Shariatpur and Madaripur linking the southwest part of the country to northern and eastern regions.The socio-economic and regional importance of the bridge is surely immense, but at the same time, it is also built on our Prime Minister's grit, conviction, and sheer patriotism than just bricks and stones.Costing over Tk 30,000crore, it connects multi-lane expressways and multiline and railway lines with Dhaka from Mongla and Payra seaports.Moreover, the bridge will also play a key role linking Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan giving pace to regional trade along the Asian Highway and Trans-Asian Railway Network.Unquestionably, the bridge will play a crucial role for rapid development of the once neglected southwest part of the country. By bridging the gap of 21 southern districts with the rest of the country, it will fast transform the socio-economic scenery of the entire region.Padma Bridge, the landmark symbol of our national unity, strength and ability needs to be maintained with due care and attention and proper management.Last of all, bypassing all disagreements and differences, it is time for our people and politicians to cut across party lines, and celebrate one of the country's landmark achievements in recent times.