Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:22 AM
Home Foreign News

India rushes food, medicine to bankrupt Sri Lanka

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

COLOMBO, June 24: Sri Lanka accepted a rice and pharmaceuticals shipment from neighbouring India Friday as the island nation battles an unprecedented economic crisis that has left supermarket shelves and pharmacy cabinets empty.
A critical shortage of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka unable to pay for enough imported food, fuel and medicines to meet demand since the end of last year, causing widespread hardship.
Its 22 million people have also been forced to endure prolonged daily blackouts and galloping inflation that has strained household budgets.
India has extended $1.5 billion in credit lines to allow Sri Lanka to keep meeting a portion of its food and energy needs, and Friday's shipment followed a visit by Indian experts for aid talks.    -AFP



