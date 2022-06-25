Video
Kremlin says Ukraine's EU candidacy is a 'domestic' European issue

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

MOSCOW, June 24: The Kremlin said Friday that the European Union's decision to grant official EU candidate status to Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a military campaign, and neighbouring Moldova was a "domestic" matter.
"These are domestic European affairs. It is very important for us that all these processes do not bring more problems to us and more problems in the relations of these countries with us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Speaking of Moscow's relations with the European Union, he said that it would be "very difficult to spoil them further".
Also on Friday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine and Moldova joining the 27-nation bloc presented "no risks" for Russia, because the EU is not a military alliance.
However, he accused the EU and NATO of wanting to wage war on Russia, comparing them to the Axis powers in World War II.
"Hitler under his banner had brought together a large part of European countries to wage war against the Soviet Union," Lavrov said during an working visit to Azerbaijan. "Today the EU and NATO are bringing together such a contemporary coalition to fight and, to a large extent, wage war against Russia."    -AFP







