One to die, four get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and four others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Cumilla, Rangpur and Netrakona.

CUMILLA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people to life-term in jail i for raping and killing a woman in Adarsha Sadar Upazila in 2012.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Md Rasel and Arif Hossain, residents of Baropara Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Jahirul Islam, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, police on February 14 in 2012 recovered the body of Mariam Begum from Baropara Koborsthan in Adarsha Sadar Upazila.

Police then started investigating and at one stage arrested Rasel and Arif after identifying their involvement in the incident.

The duo admitted that they called the woman out of her home by alluring and killed her after rape.

Later, police submitted a charge-sheet against the men to the court.

Following this, judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon.

RANGPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for raping a woman tying her husband with a tree at Pirganj Upazila in 2004.

Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge M Ali Ahammed handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Ekramul Haque and Abul Kalam Azad, residents of Madarganj area in the upazila.

The court also awarded the convicts 14 years of jail on charge of abducting the woman.

According to the prosecution, Milon Shiekh of Dakshinpara Village was returning home along with his wife from a relative's house at night on September 2, 2004.

Ekramul and Azad tied Milon with a tree at gun point and abducted his wife to a secluded place nearby Madarganj College after blocking their way.

The duo then raped the woman and left her at the place.

Milon, being a plaintiff, filed a case with Pirganj Police Station (PS) accusing Ekramul and Azad.

Later on, Iqbal Bahadur, investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against the two men to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

NETRAKONA: A court in the district on Wednesday has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Md Shahjahan Kabir passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Birbal Chauhan, 40, son of Ram Singh Chauhan.

According to the prosecution, Birbal, who hailed from Nagra Village under Netrakona Sadar Upazila, married Jhuma Rani Das, 25.

The court sources said a family feud had been going on between Birbal Chauhan and his wife Jhuma Rani Das since their wedding. As a sequel to it, convict Birbal Chauhan stabbed Jhuma indiscriminately with an onion-cutting knife, leaving her dead on November 29, 2018.

Later, locals caught Birbal and handed him over to the police.

Jhuma's mother Hena Rani Das filed a murder case against Birbal with Netrakona Model PS.

After investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet to the court against the accused.

After examining all the case records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.