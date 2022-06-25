Eight drown in five districts

Eight people including two minor children and two boys drowned in separate in separate incidents in five districts- Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj, Thakurgaon, Rangamati and Panchagarh, in three days.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a tea worker, who drowned in the flood water and had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead in Juri Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Ron Rikmon, 40, was a resident of Notun Tila area of Dhomai Tea Garden in the upazila. He worked at the tea garden.

Local sources said Rikmon drowned in the flood water while he was returning home from a local shop buying necessary commodities at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

It was learnt that he did not get the boat while returning home and, later, left on foot. At one stage of walking, he suddenly slipped into deep water in front of the house. Later, hearing his screams, local people rushed to the scene by swimming and started a search for him. As they did not find Rikmon anywhere, they informed fire service station.

On information, drivers from Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence Station went to the scene and conducted their rescue operations.

The divers then failed after six hours of frantic efforts, said, the fire service station official Solaiman Hossain.

Later on, the body of Rikmon was found and recovered on Friday.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: The body of a young man was recovered from the Mahananda River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sony, 32, son of Sakhawat Hossain, a resident of Football Math area under Chowdala Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sony drowned while taking bath in the Mahananda River on Wednesday. Later, his family members started a search for him but did not find him anywhere. They then informed fire service station.

On information, a team of drivers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station went to the scene and conducted their operations.

The divers, later, found the body on Thursday afternoon and recovered it from the river.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das said the deceased had been suffering from epilepsy for long.

THAKURGAON: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Umme Sayeda Akhter, 2, daughter of Nowshad Ali, a resident of Joykristopur Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Nowshad Ali said the family members found her floating body on the water in a pond next to their house in the afternoon and recovered it.

Daulatpur Union Parishad Chairman Sanatan Chandra Rai confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: Four people including two boys drowned in separate incidents in Kaptai and Baghaichhari upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

Two indigenous men drowned while they were fishing in separate points of a river in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Shukar Chakma, 32, a resident of Machalong Mondir area and Chirotjoti Chakma, 42, of Rupkari Golachhari area in the upazila.

Local sources said the duo drowned when they were catching fish in the Kachalong River on Wednesday afternoon. As they were not found anywhere, locals started a search for the duo.

Shukar's body was spotted near Bijoy Ghat area while Chirotjoti's body in Golachhari area on Thursday morning.

Being informed, fire fighting personnel recovered the bodies.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families after completing legal procedures, said aid Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer Rumana Akhter.

On the other hand, two friends drowned in the Kaptai Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mahidur Rahman Muhit, 12 and Ahnaf Sadib Enam, 12.

Locals said they spotted two floating bodies on the lake water in the afternoon and rescued those.

Later, they took them to Rangamati General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Tisha Chakma confirmed the incident.

It was learnt that none of the boys knew how to swim. They drowned while they were taking bath in Amina Pahar area in the Kaptai Lake in the afternoon.

PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ahnaf, 3, son of Awlad Hossain Shahin, a resident of Vakterbari Village under Bangram Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahnaf fell down in a pond next to their house while playing near its bank at around 2 pm.

Locals rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Boda PS in this regard.

Boda PS Official Abu Sayeed Chowdhury confirmed the incident.







