Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Meghna devours 20 houses at Hizla in a week

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Meghna River taking serious turn in Hizla Upazila. photo: observer

Erosion by the Meghna River taking serious turn in Hizla Upazila. photo: observer

BARISHAL, June 24: The erosion by the Meghna River is continuing unabated to erode new areas in Hizla Upazila of the district, with at least 20 houses devoured in the last week.
According to local sources, Baushia No. 41 Government Primary School is under erosion threat, and its one fraction was eroded on Monday.
In the last four to five years, many villages in Sadar Upazila including Baushia, Baherchar and most parts of the old Hizla Port were eroded.
Baushia Village is set to be eroded fully. The erosion is now within 200-300 metres from the Upazila Parishad Bhaban. To resist the erosion, sand-filled geo bags worth about Tk 3.5 crore are being dumped by Water Development Board in Barishal.      
Locals Saiful Fakir Sultan and Bakir Hawladar said, the erosion can't be tackled by dumping geo sand bags. It needs permanent block dyke to protect the upazila, they added.
Borjalia Union Chairman Enayet Hossain Hawladar said, the erosion by Meghna has reached very close of the Union Parishad Bhaban, and the distance is only 400 metres.    
Hizla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bakul Chandra Kabiraj said, primarily geo bags are being dumped to prevent erosion; to protect the upazila from erosion, about Tk 600 crore has been proposed; if the proposal is approved by ECNEC, the work for resisting erosion will be started.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, four get life term in murder, rape cases
Eight drown in five districts
Meghna devours 20 houses at Hizla in a week
Boy held for ‘raping’ girl at Dashmina
Views-exchange meeting on 'Women and children violence and preventing early marriage'
Man held, gold bars seized in Satkhira, Jashore  
Ashrayan houses bring hope to landless people at Patharghata
Three electrocuted in three dists


Latest News
Johnson vows to 'listen' after UK by-election losses
Padma Bridge to play important role in fostering greater bilateral, subregional connectivity: India
Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
Japan wants more people-to-people cultural bond with Bangladesh
Bangladesh reach 77-2 at lunch
US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades
Mominul dropped as Tigers asked to bat first in 2nd Test
Padma Bridge at a glance
PM greets nation on Padma Bridge opening
EU releases €2mn to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India
Most Read News
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
France seeks full gas storage capacity as Russia cuts supplies
BM Container Depot catastrophe: A wakeup call
Tomorrow: The day of national pride and self-reliance
With the Eid-ul-Azha still around 13 days away, a worker taking care of a camel
46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
How external sector supports growth
7 killed in Naogaon, Sylhet road accidents
Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft