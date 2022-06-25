Meghna devours 20 houses at Hizla in a week



Erosion by the Meghna River taking serious turn in Hizla Upazila. photo: observer

According to local sources, Baushia No. 41 Government Primary School is under erosion threat, and its one fraction was eroded on Monday.

In the last four to five years, many villages in Sadar Upazila including Baushia, Baherchar and most parts of the old Hizla Port were eroded.

Baushia Village is set to be eroded fully. The erosion is now within 200-300 metres from the Upazila Parishad Bhaban. To resist the erosion, sand-filled geo bags worth about Tk 3.5 crore are being dumped by Water Development Board in Barishal.

Locals Saiful Fakir Sultan and Bakir Hawladar said, the erosion can't be tackled by dumping geo sand bags. It needs permanent block dyke to protect the upazila, they added.

Borjalia Union Chairman Enayet Hossain Hawladar said, the erosion by Meghna has reached very close of the Union Parishad Bhaban, and the distance is only 400 metres.

Hizla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bakul Chandra Kabiraj said, primarily geo bags are being dumped to prevent erosion; to protect the upazila from erosion, about Tk 600 crore has been proposed; if the proposal is approved by ECNEC, the work for resisting erosion will be started.







