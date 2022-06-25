Boy held for ‘raping’ girl at Dashmina

DASMINA, PATUAKHALI, June 24: A 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested boy is Md Mehedi, a resident of Kaunia area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mehedi developed an affair with the 12-year-old girl. On June 9, he called the girl out of her home and took her to an abandoned place of Kaunia area at night. Mehedi then violated the girl with the help of his friends.

Later on, the victim's mother filed a case with Dashmina Police Station (PS) accusing three unnamed boys including Mehedi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan said they arrested the accused.

