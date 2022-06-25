Video
Home Countryside

Views-exchange meeting on 'Women and children violence and preventing early marriage'

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Views-exchange meeting on 'Women and children violence and preventing early marriage'

Views-exchange meeting on 'Women and children violence and preventing early marriage'

A views-exchange meeting on 'Women and children violence and preventing early marriage' was held at the DC office in Rangamati Town on Thursday. Rangamati District administration and Women Affairs Directorate jointly organised the meeting. Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman attended the meeting as chief guest. ADC Md Mamun, ASP Md Zahidul Islam, Sadar UNO Nazma Binte Amin and Deputy Director of District Women Affairs Office Hosne Ara Begum were also present at the programme.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

