Saturday, 25 June, 2022
Man held, gold bars seized in Satkhira, Jashore  

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A man was detained and 16 gold bars were seized in two districts- Satkhira and Jashore, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man from Kalaroa Upazila in the district on Friday when he was smuggling gold in India.
The arrested is Kamruzzaman, 40, a resident of Keragachi Village in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-33 of Satkhira conducted a drive at Keragachi border in the morning and arrested the man, said its Captain Lt Col Al Mahmud.
He claimed that a total of six gold bars were seized from his (Kamruzzaman) possession.
A case was filed against the man with Kalaroa Police Station in this regard, The BGB official added.
JASHORE: BGB members have recovered 10 gold bars from under the seat of a Green Line Paribahan bus in the district.
On Thursday morning, BGB members searched the bus at the Benapole Bus Terminal and recovered the gold bars.
Jashore BGB-49 Battalion Commander Lt. Colonel Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a search in the bus and recovered the gold bars from under a seat.


