Saturday, 25 June, 2022
Ashrayan houses bring hope to landless people at Patharghata

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022
Our Correspondent

Ashrayan houses bring hope to landless people at Patharghata

Ashrayan houses bring hope to landless people at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, June 24: A sexagenarian widow, Peara Begum, is delighted to get a house of hope under Ashrayan-2 project initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In her first reaction, Peara Begum came up with a short narrative. She said: "Life passed in agony and anxiety, would live in house on other's land, and got drenched in rain; a decent house is never imagined. Now I've got a semi-pucca house from the Prime Minister. We're very happy. I pray for the Prime Minister."
Widow Fatema, 55, said she sold out her husband's house land for his treatment; her husband died of kidney disease 16 years back. "I would stay in other's house. I never thought I would have an address of my own", she maintained.
Khalilur Rahman said, "I would run life on bringing water to other's house. Even in dream I could not imagine ever of my own house. Now after getting a good house, it seems to me it is a dream."
According to data provided by the Upazila Project Implementation Office, the government is distributing houses and lands, in three phases, to 312 destitute families under Ashrayan-2 project in Patharghata. Under the project, houses with land documents have been handed over to 267 families.  The remaining 45 houses are being built. Each of these houses included two living rooms, one kitchen, one toilet and a veranda.
Patharghata Upazila Chairman Mostafa Golam Kabir  said, on the occasion of birth centenary of  Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman houses have been given among houseless and landless; now they have stood on their own addresses. "We want all-lost people learn to stand on their own feet. We'll assist them on behalf of the government," he added.
Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hossain Muhammad al Mujahid said, on the occasion of Mujib Barsha, Sheikh Hasina has been working  to build golden Bengal, as dreamed by Bangabandhu; considering the plight of the destitute people, she has undertaken an initiative as part of  a long-term plan.
"We're always active to implement this initiative. Under the third phase, 215 landless people got houses in Patharghata Upazila. All landless and houseless people will be brought under the housing programme gradually," he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

