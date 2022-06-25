Three electrocuted in three dists

Three people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Pabna, in four days.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Tofayel Ahmed Prakash Ripon, 45, son of late Abul Hossain, was a resident Madhya Bijbag Village under Bijbag Union in the upazila. He was a trader at Fakirhat Bazar.

Bijbag Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Selim Uddin Kajol said Tofayel Ahmed Ripon came in contact with an electric wire at Fakirhat Asim Uddin Government Primary School at around 11am while he was fixing a toy, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and rushed to Senbag Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A person was electrocuted in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Jafarnagar-Madhabpur area under Srinagar Union in the upazila in the evening.

Deceased Al-Amin, 20, was a resident of Jafarnagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Al-Amin was working to connect electricity to home from an electric pole in the evening. At that time, the electric wire inadvertently tore and fell on Al-Amin, leaving dead on the spot. Bhairab Model PS OC Md Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: An imam of a local mosque was electrocuted in Santhia Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Jobayer Hossain, 18, son of Osman Goni, was a resident of Satanir Char Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila. He was an imam of a local mosque.

Local sources said Jobayer came in contact with live electricity at around 8pm while he was repairing the ceiling fan of his room, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















