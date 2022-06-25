Sawmills hamper normal life at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, June 24: There are 50 sawmills in Raipur including 36 illegal or unlicensed. Only 14 ones are licensed. Remaining 18 ones have applied for licences from the Department of Environment (DoE).

According to sources, it is restricted to install sawmills within 200-metre distance of schools, bazaars, mosques and residential areas. But it is not maintained.

Local people said, such sawmills are installed here and there in the absence of administrative overseeing and inadequate application of the existing DoE rules and regulations.

The present DoE law allows sawmills running from 6am to 6pm. But it is not also followed. Rather these are running till late night. Sometimes sawmills are run by generators and shallow engines due to lack of electricity connection, for which, the normal life is hampered seriously because of high sound.

Locals objected it but sawmill owners are not paying heed to their objections.

To install a sawmill, it requires applying with Tk 2,000 for getting licence from the DoE. If licence is obtained, letter of clearance is not necessary from the DoE.

A recent visit found several sawmills in Uttar Charbangshi, Dakkhin Charbangshi, Char Mohana, Char Ababil, Kerua, Bamni, Char Pata, Sonapur and Raipur Union and embankment areas. Fuel wood is supplied by felling trees from the dyke and road sides. With this, local environment is being adversely impacted.

According to Sawmill (Licence) Rule-2012, sawmills shall not be installed within at least ten kilometres of any reserved, protected, vested or any government land belonging to the DoE or within at least five km of Bangladesh's International Border. Besides, sawmills shall not be installed within 200 metres of government office-court, educational institutions, religious institutions, recreation park, nursery or in any important place for public health and environment.

The existing environmental law does also not allow installing saw machines within 200 metres of any environmentally important place. If sawmills are installed in restricted areas before the effective date of the law, then these shall be closed within 90 days. If not closed, authorised officials can take legal measures to stop these.

Abdul Karim, owner of a sawmill along Basabari-Haoderganj road in Sardar Station area of Udmara Village, said "After purchase I have been running the sawmill for the last two years. I run it by managing administration, if you can, make it closed by making news."

He further said, he did not give so importance on licence taking as the administrative pressure is not so high. "I have submitted necessary papers to the DoE one and a half months back for licence, he added.

Masum Billa, dweller of Bepari Bari of Devipur Village, said, "We're suffocated due to banging sound of sawmill. Our lives are agonized. My old mother is agonizing. Education of my wife is hampered. Despite repeated requests, they're not controlling sound. Rather, we are threatened on the contrary. Mobile court closed these. But mysteriously the mobile court order is flouted."

Abul Hossain Munsi, sawmill owner from Devipur, said, "I've been trying for one year for electricity connection. But for not getting electricity connection, shallow engine is used. It is not possible to reduce sound without getting electricity connection."

Chandan Bhowmik, Doe-Raipur officer, said "Saw mills have been installed without informing us. So it has been a chaotic situation," he added.

After inquiry, measures will be taken against those who have installed sawmills breaching rules, he maintained.











