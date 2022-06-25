CCC kicks-off crash programme to remove water-logging from the city

CHATTOGRAM Jun 24: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) kicked off crash programme to remove all obstacles to water-logging in the port city on Friday.

Mayor of CCC Rezaul Karim Chowdhury told the Daily Observer that the crash programme began in the afternoon in Chandgaon and Bakalia areas.

He said, "The full length operation will begin from Sunday next."

"We have been procuring excavator, trucks, traillers and other implements used in the operation," CCC Mayor said.

He also committed that such programme would continue under the supervision of Chattogram City Corporation till the end of water-logging in the city.

"All the obstacles to quick discharge water from the city drains will be removed very soon in order to make the city free from water-logging," Rezaul added.

The team will work on the most- affected areas on emergency basis in all 41 wards of the city, CCC Mayor said.

Earlier, a four-member committee had been constituted to take short term step to remove water-logging. The committee has already started their works in the wards.

The committee formed with Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Kazi Hasan Bin Shams as the Chief and the members CCC Chief engineer Rafiqul Islam, Project Director of water-logging removal project Lt. Col, M Shah Ali, and CCC Councillor Mobarak Ali.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) claimed that dams erected in the canals during the excavation works might hamper water-logging proble seriously during the rainy season. So, they urgently needed removing a total of 36 dams on 18 canals of the city during the excavation of those canals.

CCC recently asked the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to remove those dams from the canals within the next 10 days. Otherwise, the port city might see an unprecedented water-logging during the current rainy season.

Meanwhile, the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast.

Excavation of a total of 18 canals among 36 has so far been completed.

Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.

But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.

So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.





