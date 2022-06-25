Lukaku's Chelsea dream into a nightmare

LONDON, JUNE 24: Romelu Lukaku arrived at Chelsea heralding his move as a dream come true, but less than a year later the Belgian striker is set to rejoin Inter Milan as one of the most expensive flops in Premier League history.

Lukaku was hailed as the final piece of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea jigsaw when he was signed from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million ($119 million) last August.

But everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the 29-year-old in his disastrous second spell with the Blues.

Lukaku's stock has fallen so far that Tuchel has cut ties with the former Manchester United and Everton player after only one season.

Inter are expected to confirm his return to the San Siro shortly, having negotiated a reported eight-million-euro ($8.4 million) loan fee for Lukaku.

Lukaku is believed to have taken a pay cut such is his desire to leave Stamford Bridge at all costs.

He ended the season as Chelsea's top scorer with 15 goals in 44 appearances, but that statistic does not tell the full story of his wretched time in west London.

Lukaku struck only eight times in the Premier League and Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly was quick to rubber-stamp his impending exit.

He joins Fernando Torres, Andriy Shevchenko, Alvaro Morata and Chris Sutton as the latest high-profile forward who failed to justify a hefty price tag at Chelsea.

After firing Inter to the Serie A title in 2021, Lukaku's combination of power and predatory finishing should have been the key to a dominant period for Chelsea, who won the Champions League just months before his signing. -AFP