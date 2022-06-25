Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lukaku's Chelsea dream into a nightmare

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

LONDON, JUNE 24: Romelu Lukaku arrived at Chelsea heralding his move as a dream come true, but less than a year later the Belgian striker is set to rejoin Inter Milan as one of the most expensive flops in Premier League history.
Lukaku was hailed as the final piece of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea jigsaw when he was signed from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million ($119 million) last August.
But everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the 29-year-old in his disastrous second spell with the Blues.
Lukaku's stock has fallen so far that Tuchel has cut ties with the former Manchester United and Everton player after only one season.
Inter are expected to confirm his return to the San Siro shortly, having negotiated a reported eight-million-euro ($8.4 million) loan fee for Lukaku.
Lukaku is believed to have taken a pay cut such is his desire to leave Stamford Bridge at all costs.
He ended the season as Chelsea's top scorer with 15 goals in 44 appearances, but that statistic does not tell the full story of his wretched time in west London.
Lukaku struck only eight times in the Premier League and Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly was quick to rubber-stamp his impending exit.
He joins Fernando Torres, Andriy Shevchenko, Alvaro Morata and Chris Sutton as the latest high-profile forward who failed to justify a hefty price tag at Chelsea.
After firing Inter to the Serie A title in 2021, Lukaku's combination of power and predatory finishing should have been the key to a dominant period for Chelsea, who won the Champions League just months before his signing.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lukaku's Chelsea dream into a nightmare
Mane signing eases pressure on Bayern to keep wantaway stars
Swiss court acquits PSG president Al-Khelaifi, Valcke gets suspended sentence
Milan begin Serie A title defence with Udinese visit in mid-August
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
German trans footballers 'can play for male or female teams'
Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in Wimbledon first round


Latest News
Johnson vows to 'listen' after UK by-election losses
Padma Bridge to play important role in fostering greater bilateral, subregional connectivity: India
Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
Japan wants more people-to-people cultural bond with Bangladesh
Bangladesh reach 77-2 at lunch
US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades
Mominul dropped as Tigers asked to bat first in 2nd Test
Padma Bridge at a glance
PM greets nation on Padma Bridge opening
EU releases €2mn to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India
Most Read News
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
France seeks full gas storage capacity as Russia cuts supplies
BM Container Depot catastrophe: A wakeup call
Tomorrow: The day of national pride and self-reliance
With the Eid-ul-Azha still around 13 days away, a worker taking care of a camel
46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
How external sector supports growth
7 killed in Naogaon, Sylhet road accidents
Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft