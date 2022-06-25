Mane signing eases pressure on Bayern to keep wantaway stars

BERLIN, JUNE 24: Sadio Mane's transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is a coup for the Bundesliga champions, who have signed a ready-made replacement for either wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski or winger Serge Gnabry.

Mane, 30, arrives in Munich on a three-year contract with sufficient star status to enhance Bayern's attack.

"Often it's the other way around, but this time a Bundesliga club has signed a top Premier League player," German magazine Kicker commented last week.

The Senegal forward reportedly cost the German giants around £35 million (41 million euros, $43 million), only slightly less than the sum Liverpool paid for him in 2016.

Crucially for Bayern, Mane can replace either Lewandowski, who insists his Munich "story has come to an end" as he eyes a move to Barcelona, or Gnabry, who is stalling over signing a contract extension. -AFP







