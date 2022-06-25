Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Swiss court acquits PSG president Al-Khelaifi, Valcke gets suspended sentence

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Paris Saint-Germain Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Jerome Valcke.

Paris Saint-Germain Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Jerome Valcke.

LAUSANNE, JUNE 24: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi was on Friday acquitted on appeal by a Swiss federal court of charges of corruption in the attribution of World Cup TV rights.
FIFA's former secretary general Jerome Valcke was also acquitted of the same charges, but received an 11-month suspended sentence for bribery and forgery of documents in a separate case.
Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Media, had been charged with inciting Valcke to commit "aggravated criminal mismanagement".
Valcke, who until 2015 was the right-hand man of now ousted FIFA president Sepp Blatter, faces the bulk of the charges linked to two separate cases of television rights corruption.
The Frenchman stands accused of wanting to transfer the Middle East and North Africa rights for screening the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to beIN Media, in exchange for "unwarranted benefits" from Al-Khelaifi.
According to the prosecution, the case relates to a meeting on October 24, 2013, at the French headquarters of beIN, when Al-Khelaifi allegedly promised to buy a villa in Sardinia for five million euros ($5.9 million), granting its exclusive use to Valcke.
Al-Khelaifi was then to hand the property over to the Frenchman two years later under certain conditions. Al-Khelaifi denies buying the property in question or promising it to Valcke.
In return, the prosecution claimed, Valcke committed to "do what was in his power" to ensure beIN would become the regional broadcaster for the two World Cups, something which happened on April 29, 2014, in an agreement that FIFA has never since contested.
Valcke also stood accused of exploiting his position at FIFA between 2013 and 2015 to influence the awarding of media rights for Italy and Greece for various World Cup and other tournaments scheduled between 2018 and 2030 "in order to favour media partners that he preferred" in exchange for payments from Greek businessman Dinos Deris, who has also been charged.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lukaku's Chelsea dream into a nightmare
Mane signing eases pressure on Bayern to keep wantaway stars
Swiss court acquits PSG president Al-Khelaifi, Valcke gets suspended sentence
Milan begin Serie A title defence with Udinese visit in mid-August
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
German trans footballers 'can play for male or female teams'
Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in Wimbledon first round


Latest News
Johnson vows to 'listen' after UK by-election losses
Padma Bridge to play important role in fostering greater bilateral, subregional connectivity: India
Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
Japan wants more people-to-people cultural bond with Bangladesh
Bangladesh reach 77-2 at lunch
US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades
Mominul dropped as Tigers asked to bat first in 2nd Test
Padma Bridge at a glance
PM greets nation on Padma Bridge opening
EU releases €2mn to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India
Most Read News
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
France seeks full gas storage capacity as Russia cuts supplies
BM Container Depot catastrophe: A wakeup call
Tomorrow: The day of national pride and self-reliance
With the Eid-ul-Azha still around 13 days away, a worker taking care of a camel
46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
How external sector supports growth
7 killed in Naogaon, Sylhet road accidents
Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft