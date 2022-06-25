Galle Test match to be dedicated to Shane Warne



The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia to be played at the Galle International Stadium (June 29-July 3) will be dedicated to Shane Warne, it is confirmed.

Accordingly, Shane Warne's brother Jason and his wife Shay will be witnessing the Test match, where other Sri Lanka's legendary cricketers are also invited.

The invitation was sent by the Hon. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando.

"The Galle stadium was one of Australian cricketer Shane Warne's favourite cricket grounds and he helped to raise money to rebuild it, after the devastation caused by the tsunami in 2004", Chalaka Gajabahu, the chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) said exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Thursday evening, once the confirmation was received from Jason Warne.

"We are honoured to invite the family of Shane Warne. With the great memory of Shane Warne's services to the nation, the Ministry of Tourism in Sri Lanka, together with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), have decided to dedicate this first Test to Warne", Gajabahu further added.















