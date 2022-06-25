Video
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:18 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Mahmudullah Riyad keen to repeat 2018 memory

Miraz, Taskin replace Saifuddin, Rabbi in T20i squad

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Five members of Bangladesh T20i squad including skipper Mahmudullah Riyad left home yesterday (on June 24) to play a three-match T20i series against West Indies. During his departure, Mahmudullah expressed his contemplation to win the series.
"Our target is to win the series," the T20i skipper told journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. "We definitely will try to play good cricket".
"We are a balanced side now. So, we are hoping a good series," he added.
Bangladesh visited West Indies in 2018 for the last time before this series and clinched the T20i title 2-1 despite losing the series opener. Mahmudullah is eager to repeat the memory.

Five members of T20i team led by skipper Mahmudullah Riyad left home for West Indies on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

He said, "They are good side for ODI and T20i cricket. Besides, we are going to play in their condition. So, there have some challenges. But during our last visit, we won the series playing outstanding cricket. We must try to play the same this time as well".

A large portion of Bangladesh players already reached in West Indies and are playing a two-match Test series against hosts. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Sheikh Mahadi, Nasum Ahmed and Munim Shahriar are the name of companions of Mahmudullah on Friday.
However, Yasir Ali Rabbi, the member of Bangladesh squad for all three formats and Mohammad Saifuddin, the member of squads for shorter version games, were ruled out of the series for respective injuries. The BCB named Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz as their replacement.
Taskin was initially in the ODI squad, who recently recovered from a niggle while Miraz, the regular face of Test and one-day team, played his last T20i in 2018 at home against West Indies. Mahmudullah is delighted after getting Miraz in the squad. In this regard he said, "I think Miraz deserves it. He has been performing well. He was very good in the last BPL. I'm very pleased to see him in the squad".
The three T20i matches are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16 respectively.
Meanwhile, the 2nd and final Test between Bangladesh and West Indies commenced on Friday and hosts elected to bowl first winning the toss. Bangladesh rested Mominul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman. Anamul Haque Bijoy and Shoriful Islam came in the playing eleven.


