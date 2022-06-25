

Ingredients:

Jasmin Akther Jasy Culinary Artiste, Chattogram * 1 oz (25 g) channa dhal, split * 8 oz (225 g) fatless stewing meat

* 1 brown cardamom, ground

* 1/2 large onion, chopped

* 1 bay leaf

* 1 inch (2.5 cm) fresh ginger, chopped

* 1/4 tsp black pepper,

* 1 large clove garlic, chopped

* Salt to taste

* 1/2 tsp paprika

* Ghee or oil

* 1/2 tsp garam masala

* 1 egg yolk

* 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

* Fine breadcrumbs



Beef Tikkia Kebab

1. Soak the daal overnight, then boil in twice its volume of water. Strain off any excess water.

2. Put the meat, onion, ginger, garlic and spices through a mincer. Mix well and add salt to taste.

3. Add the dhal to the mixture, and fry in a little ghee for 20 minutes. Add a *little* water if it dries up too much. Leave aside for about 3 hours or overnight to thicken and dry.

4. The next day, or when ready, add the egg yolk, and, if it doesn't hold together, add gram flour to thicken or water to thin. Add fresh coriander or parsley.

5. For Seekh Kebabs roll mixture in breadcrumbs to sausage shapes. Skewer them and cook over charcoal (best), under the grill, or fry in a frying pan.

