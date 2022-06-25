

Kid’s collection at Bishwo Rang

Eid means happiness and joy, painting yourself in the colors of the festival! The joy of Eid is centered around the children. So Eid means happiness of the child. With the glory of sacrifice Eid-ul-Azha is coming. All the plans for the celebration of Eid starts long before Eid-ul-Azha. In that case the children's clothes have to be bought first and the clothes have to be unique. Bishwo Rang has always been a pioneer in the celebration of festivals, for 27 years Bishwo Rang has been bringing in new trends for all the celebration.This time too there is no exception for the children, bringing all the new trendy designs and patterns. In addition to various designs, butterfly wings, cloth flowers, tuntuni birds, and many more have been used as motifs in the garments. In the case of clothes, the issue of hot weather is of special concern.Keeping the weather in mind, they are focusing more on cotton cloth for comfort. Besides, dhupian silk, joy silk, tasar silk, soft silk, katan and various other ornamented fabrics have been used in the garments. In addition to the contrast colors, off-white, white, red, maroon, royal blue, green, golden can be observed in all the garments. As for the design mediums, there are many types of work in print, with that there are also embroidery, zardousi, cutwork, screen print and other mixed media techniques.