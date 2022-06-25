Video
Bolly food festival at The Westin Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Life & Style Desk

The Westin Dhaka along with BRAC Bank Ltd, presents Bollyfood Festival at The Westin Dhaka from June 20 till  June 27.
Bollyfood Festival is a Bollywood flavored gastronomic journey of North India by guest chef Mohamad Siddique from The St. Regis Mumbai and guest chef Surya Prakash from The Westin Gurgaon along with expert chefs from The Westin Dhaka.
The food festival will be held at the award winning Seasonal Tastes restaurant of The Westin Dhaka where guests will be presented with famous North Indian delicacies such as Rara Gosht, Awadi Murgh Biryani, Nihari Gosht, Mutton Rogan Josh, Mushroom Do Piaza, SubzTehari and many tandoori items such as Murg Tikka, Paneer tikka, bhuna murgh palak,tawa macchi, with Subz badam kashorba and many more.
The inauguration ceremony of the festival was held on June 19 at The Westin Dhaka and the ceremony was inaugurated by Daniel Muhor ,General Manager of The Westin Dhaka.
Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank Ltd, Md Al Amin, Hotel Manager, The Westin Dhaka, Chef Mohamad Siddique, The St. Regis Mumbai, Chef Surya Prakash ,The Westin Gurgaon, high officials from Transcom Beverages Ltd (Pepsi) and otherWestin officials.
The inauguration was followed by a delicious food tasting session prepared by the Guest Chefs and Westin culinary experts.


