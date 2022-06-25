Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Buffet offers at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Life & Style Desk

Buffet offers at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Buffet offers at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden always bring smiles on the faces of their respective guests, with delicious and scrumptious buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner at Water Garden Brasserie.
The breakfast will have an array of tasty items such as Chicken and Beef Mortadella, Smoked Fish, Assorted Cheese Platter, Fresh Squeezed Juices, Cereal section with low & full fat milk, Dry Fruits, Yogurt, Live Egg Station and a variety of bread, sweet bakery and pastry etc.
Food lovers will get to taste the buffet lunch featuring a selection of mouth-watering items such as Chicken Biriyani, Lamb Koobideh Kebab, Beef Steak with Mushroom Sauce, Pan Fry Fish Fillet. The dessert station will include Swiss Chocolate Cake, Pineapple Meringue, Lemon Roulade etc. The lunch buffet is only on Fridays & Saturdays.
Diners can pamper their soul & tummy with a trip to the signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie and relish different cuisines every night of the week. Delectable items such as Weiner Schnitzel (Chicken), Beef Medallion with wild Mushroom sauce, Tempura Prawn and vegetable with condiments will present the guests a chance to have a delightful experience. Also, the tastebuds will enjoy the lovely dessert items like Strawberry Gateau, Pineapple Turnover, Banana Swiss Roll, Hazelnut Mousse etc.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beef Tikkia Kebab
Kid’s collection at Bishwo Rang
Bolly food festival at The Westin Dhaka
Buffet offers at Radisson Blu Dhaka
Rainy day outfits and accessories for men
Recipe
Save money save life, say no to tobacco
Summer Camp 2022 celebrated


Latest News
Johnson vows to 'listen' after UK by-election losses
Padma Bridge to play important role in fostering greater bilateral, subregional connectivity: India
Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory, official says
Japan wants more people-to-people cultural bond with Bangladesh
Bangladesh reach 77-2 at lunch
US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades
Mominul dropped as Tigers asked to bat first in 2nd Test
Padma Bridge at a glance
PM greets nation on Padma Bridge opening
EU releases €2mn to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India
Most Read News
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
France seeks full gas storage capacity as Russia cuts supplies
BM Container Depot catastrophe: A wakeup call
Tomorrow: The day of national pride and self-reliance
With the Eid-ul-Azha still around 13 days away, a worker taking care of a camel
46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
How external sector supports growth
7 killed in Naogaon, Sylhet road accidents
Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft