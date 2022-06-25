

Rainy day outfits and accessories for men

Trench coats

The classic trench coat never goes out of style and is a perfect gear for a rainy day. One of the best stylish rainy day outfits for men, a khaki trench coat will make you look timeless and classy. An ideal trench coat features buckle straps on sleeves, a stand collar with a throat latch and a back saddle, all of which intends to keep the water away. The pockets are big and deep enough to tug away the small items safely.

Raincoats

A raincoat is the perfect option to settle for, which is also an alternative to a trench coat. Made of synthetic materials like nylon or polyester, a raincoat is much light weighted and the best stylish rainy day outfit for men. If you are carrying a backpack, it can be easily slid into your raincoat to protect from the lashing waters. Available in various colours and designs, men have plenty of options to choose from. Being a minimalist, a raincoat is casual and a fantastic choice.

Rubber soles for shoes

Since monsoon days can cause a lot of slippery feet, it is necessary to put on rubber soles for your shoes. Shoes sans rubber soles tend to make us slip even on the tiniest water droplets, which is why a high-quality rubber sole is needed. This makes the shoes water resistant and prevents you from slipping.

Umbrella and Bag

Umbrella is a good portable tool that you can carry everywhere. A small umbrella is easy to carry in a bag because of its lightweight structure.

If it's raining heavily all of a sudden, an umbrella can shelter you under its shade. During rains, one can open a good umbrella in seconds whether its automatic umbrella or manual button umbrella. Your clothes or bag won't get water-drenched. Also, they are protective against the harmful sun rays.

And if you're a public transit commuter, it's a relief to have a waterproof bag so you don't have to worry about your laptop (or those important documents) soaking up any stray drops.

Rains also carries a large range of bags and backpacks-duffels, mountaineering packs, roll-tops, etc.-all water sealed with storm proof zippers.





















