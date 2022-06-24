2,415 more from BD can perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia has permitted 2,415 more pilgrims from Bangladesh to travel to Makkah and perform the Hajj this year.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 115 of them will be able to perform the annual Islamic ritual under government management and 2,300 under the supervision of private agencies.

A letter from the ministry on Wednesday

instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to meet the expanded quota.

Saudi Arabia had previously allowed 4,000 Bangladeshis to perform the Hajj this year under government management and 53,585 under private agencies.

The Hajj is likely to be held on Jul 8, depending on the sighting of the moon. Hajj flights from Bangladesh started on Jun 5.

With the increase in the quota for pilgrims, a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis are getting the opportunity to perform the Hajj this year - 4,115 under government management and 55,885 under private agencies.

As many as 31,539 Bangladeshis have already arrived in Mecca for Hajj as of Wednesday, said the religious affairs ministry.

-bdnews24.com

