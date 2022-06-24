Video
Hajj operation unveiled with new facilities for pilgrims

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched the operational plan for this year's Hajj season.
The Presidency confirmed readiness to receive 1 million pilgrims. It has mobilized 10,000 male and female employees and workers to serve the pilgrims.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, launched the plan in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and the director of the General Directorate of Public Security, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Bassami.
The Presidency has launched smart applications and electronic platforms that would facilitate and enrich visitors' experiences, revealing that the number of beneficiaries of this digital service had reached more than 160
million.
The Presidency has allocated King Abdul Aziz Gate, King Fahd Gate, and Bab Al-Salam Gate for the entry of pilgrims and visitors. A total of 144 gates will remain open for the entry of worshippers to the Grand Mosque.
In addition, the Presidency is working on distributing 3 million Zamzam water bottles a day in the Grand Mosque, and 1 million Zamzam water bottles at the holy sites.
A diverse package of services had been prepared to empower pilgrims, facilitate their rituals and enrich their experience, especially since this year's Hajj season comes after two Hajj seasons plagued by corona                 pandemic.
2,000 electric vehicles have been provided to serve the elderly and people with disabilities, in addition to providing 500 engineering staff. The sermon of Arafa would be translated into 10 different languages enabling Muslims world-wide to listen to it.


