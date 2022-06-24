Italy keen to supply LNG to BD

Italy is keen to supply liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) to Bangladesh.

Such interest of the European country was expressed when its ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata met State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office at the ministry on Thursday.

The Italian Envoy informed the state minister that its state coordinated energy company Eni

SPA is interested to supply the LNG and also wants to work with Bangladesh to contribute in the field of sustainable energy, gas exploration, LNG and traditional refinery development, wind, hydrogen and new technology invention.

He also presented the current state of Italian companies' operations in energy and technology sectors in Bangladesh.

The Italian envoy discussed different issues including decarbonsation, bio refining, development of renewable energy, hydrocarbon production.

Appreciating the Italian interest, Nasrul Hamid said the European company will be welcomed in Bangladesh.

He said the business model through which the Italian company wants to supply the LNG should be discussed at the expert level.

"Bangladesh and Italy can exchange their experiences in oil and gas exploration and also in the development of hydrogen fuel," he said.

Both the nations would be benefited if such experiences are exchanged at the officials' level under a certain framework, he added.

Senior Vice president of the International Affairs Analysis and Business Support Department of Eni SPA Marco Piredda, Vice President of the Business Development Department Mauro Rinaudo, were among others present in the meeting. -UNB







