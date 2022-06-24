Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Italy keen to supply LNG to BD

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

Italy is keen to supply liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) to Bangladesh.
Such interest of the European country was expressed when its ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata met State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office at the ministry on Thursday.
The Italian Envoy informed the state minister that its state coordinated energy company Eni
SPA is interested to supply the LNG and also wants to work with Bangladesh to contribute in the field of sustainable energy, gas exploration, LNG and traditional refinery development, wind, hydrogen and new technology invention.
He also presented the current state of Italian companies' operations in energy and technology sectors in Bangladesh.
The Italian envoy discussed different issues including decarbonsation, bio refining, development of renewable energy, hydrocarbon production.
Appreciating the Italian interest, Nasrul Hamid said the European company will be welcomed in Bangladesh.
He said the business model through which the Italian company wants to supply the LNG should be discussed at the expert level.
"Bangladesh and Italy can exchange their experiences in oil and gas exploration and also in the development of hydrogen fuel," he said.
Both the nations would be benefited if such experiences are exchanged at the officials' level under a certain framework, he added.
Senior Vice president of the International Affairs Analysis and Business Support Department of Eni SPA Marco Piredda, Vice President of the Business Development Department Mauro Rinaudo, were among others present in the meeting.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,415 more from BD can perform Hajj this year
Hajj operation unveiled with new facilities for pilgrims
Italy keen to supply LNG to BD
15 flood affected districts incur loss of Tk 5,000cr   
2 death-row convicts acquitted
Court scuttles move to charge WASA MD
Tax return a must for small entrepreneurs, online sellers
Covid: 1,319 new cases with 1 death in 24hrs


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft