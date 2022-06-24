15 flood affected districts incur loss of Tk 5,000cr   



A private organisation under the auspices of Army distributes relief materials among the flood affected people at Kazir Bazar in Sylhet on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to a report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), of the 7,515,977 affected households, 54.69 per cent had been hit by floodings, 34 per cent by cyclones and 17.83 per cent by hailstorms in 2015-2020.

Besides, natural disasters caused a loss of Tk 51,796.1 crore in crops, Tk 7,137.3 crore in livestock, Tk 2,697.6 crore in poultry and Tk 6,646 crore in

fishing.

The total value of land lost to erosion was Tk 21,974.4 crore with Dhaka division being the most erosion-prone zone, followed by Rangpur and Barisal divisions.

Besides, total economic loss due to land degradation was estimated at Tk 72,209.9 crore in 2015-2020.

Meanwhile, in the last six years, floods, droughts, tidal surges and other natural calamities have caused a loss of Tk 1,89,198 crore in the country.

Of this, the agricultural sector has suffered a loss of

Tk 71,783 crore. According to BBS, the average loss per year is Tk 30,000 crore. Some 40 per cent of which has been lost in the agricultural sector.

According to sources, the ongoing floods have already damaged crops on 22,000 hectares of land in Sylhet. In the two neighbouring districts of Sunamganj and Habiganj, another 28,000 hectares of paddy land has been damaged.

Besides, 58,000 hectares of land has been damaged so far in several districts including Kurigram and Nilphamari in the north. Most of these crop lands are now under water.

However, new areas are being flooded every day. As a result, it is highly probable that crop damage will increase due to floods.

Besides, if the floods are prolonged, Aus and Aman cultivation will be affected. This will have a negative impact on overall food production.

According to the Agriculture Department of Tangail, about 6,300 hectares of crop land of Aus, Jute, Vegetable, Sesame and Buna Aman have been submerged in seven upazilas including Tangail Sadar Upazila, Basail, Nagarpur, Kalihati, Bhunapur and Gopalpur. If the water level rises further, the amount of submerged crop land will also increase.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, if the water recedes within a week, there will be partial damage. However, if the water is removed, the exact amount of damage will be known. Affected farmers will be assisted.

Apart from crop lands, the loss of fish and cattle is also quite high. 8,610 fish farms in 93 upazilas of 15 districts across the country have been submerged in the flood waters.

At least 16,572 metric tons of fish have been washed away. As a result, the fish farmers have lost Tk 170 crore.

On the other hand, 15,060 cattle farms in 316 unions of 64 upazilas of 12 districts of the country have been affected by the floods so far. The potential loss to the farmers is Tk 271 crore.

Meanwhile, there is no preliminary estimate of the amount of vegetables damaged in the floods. However, the Department of Agricultural Extension says, now there are various vegetables in 387,000 hectares of land across the country. Of this, five to six thousand hectares have been damaged so far. In which summer crop sesame and almonds have suffered more damage. Pepper is spoiled in some areas.













