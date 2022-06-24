Video
Rajshahi Double Murder

2 death-row convicts acquitted

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two convicts sentenced to death in a mother-daughter murder case at Godagari in Rajshahi 16 years ago.
The apex court also commuted the death sentence of another convict to life imprisonment in connection with the same case.
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Fayez Siddique came up with the verdict after allowing the appeals of two accused and dismissing the appeal of another accused.
On the evening of October 20 in 2006 Saudi expatriate Md Bazlur Rahman's wife Miliyara Khatun alias Roksana alias Mili (30) and daughter Parveen alias Sabnur (9) were strangled to death at Dhuyapara village of Godagari in Rajshahi.
The next day, Milli's father Rafiqul Islam lodged a complaint with the police.
On July 23 in 2006, Judge Mesbauddaula of the Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal handed down the verdict after completing the trial procedures of the case.
The court awarded death penalty to Rafiqul Islam's son Sonaddi alias Sonaruddi, Sirajul Islam's son Md Ismail Hossain Babu, Md Islam robber's son Tariqul Islam Bhuta and a fugitive accused Moktar. Since then, three accused have been in the condemned cell.
Later, three convicts filed separate appeals seeking acquittal and jail authorities also sent the death references to the High Court for approval as per the rules.
After hearing, the then HC bench comprising Justice Shahidul Islam and Justice Abdur Rob upheld the lower court verdict on March 13 in 2014.  The HC bench rejected their appeals and upheld the death sentence of four accused.


