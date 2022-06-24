Tax return a must for small entrepreneurs, online sellers

A housewife from the capital's Uttara named Sarah Akter sells cosmetics and lifestyle goods online via Facebook and Instagram. Even though she makes only Tk 2 lakh in sales annually, she would now need to file an income tax return because the government mandated it for internet retailers in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

According to industry experts, the new clause will apply to around three lakh small and medium-sized business owners like her.

They assert that forcing small business owners who conduct online sales of products and services to file income tax returns could be damaging to the expanding industry.

"The choice wouldn't bring in more money for the government. However, it would have a detrimental effect on the industry and fewer job chances," said Fahim Mashroor, CEO of ajkerdeal.com and bdjobs.com and an expert in e-commerce.

"Approximately three lakh entrepreneurs are currently directly involved in this industry and fifty per cent of them are women. Nevertheless, more than 1.5 million people are

indirectly employed in the sector" he added.

Currently, source tax is applicable to e-commerce businesses with a yearly turnover of more than around Tk 1 crore.

The government has taken a number of actions in recent years to enhance tax collection, including levying steep fines and giving tax officers more power. The policy is reflected in the suggested budget for 2022-2023 FY.

Additionally, the proposed budget has made it essential to file tax returns if you have a credit card, a bank loan of at least Tk 5 lakh, Tk 10 lakh in your bank account or Tk 5 lakh invested in savings certificates.

Moreover, tax returns have also been made mandatory for Uber and Pathao drivers and to get gas connections. People who ever had a trade licence but are no longer in business also have to submit a tax return.

Now, 37 different categories of economic activity, some of which previously excluded from the requirement to file returns, currently require the taxpayer identification number (TIN). Nearly all of them have been included in the necessary tax return in the current budget proposal.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials said that the actions were made to ensure tax compliance and integrate the informal sector with the legal one. They said that those who do not have taxable income are exempt from paying taxes but that the government should nevertheless collect all relevant data.









