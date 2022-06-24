Video
Covid: 1,319 new cases with 1 death in 24hrs

Positivity rate jumps to 14.32pc

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

The country recorded another death from Covid-19 with 1,319 new cases reported in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
On Wednesday the country recorded one death and 1,135 cases from Covid-19.
The country recorded over 1000 Covid cases (1409 cases) with 11 deaths last on February 25.
The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 14.32 per cent from Wednesday's 13.30 per cent as 9,214 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country's total
caseload rose to 1,960,528 while the total fatalities reached 29,135 with the new numbers, it said.
The deceased was a woman, aged 61-70, hailing from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained static at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.29 per cent from Monday's 97.34 per cent as 122 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


