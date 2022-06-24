Video
No threat centring Padma Bridge opening: DG RAB

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said that there is no specific security threat centring the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge.
"The much talked about dream Padma Bridge is going to be opened on June 25. Members of the RAB have taken special security measures to prevent anyone from carrying out any destructive activities centering the inauguration ceremony," he said.
The RAB DG exchanged views with journalists on the overall security arrangements after inspecting the
RAB security arrangements at both ends of the bridge on Thursday.
He said a colourful ceremony was organized at Janjira end of Shariatpur and Mawa of Munshiganj.
"We have taken special security measures to prevent anyone from carrying out any destructive activities surrounding the inauguration of the bridge," Al-Mamun said.
He said that the RAB is ready to thwart any kind of sabotage plan of the militants by increasing the intelligence surveillance and monitoring in the cyber sector.
The RAB chief said additional members of RAB have been deployed to deal with the undesirable situation surrounding the inauguration ceremony.
"A commando team of RAB special forces has been kept ready at both the ends of the bridge to deal with any kind of sabotage or attack. Helicopters of RAB Air Wing have also been kept ready," he said.
Al-Mamun said the Padma Bridge is the dream of the country's 180 million people, especially the southwestern part of the country, adding: "Today, the Padma Bridge is visible and waiting for inauguration. The RAB along with all law enforcement agencies are always vigilant to ensure the overall safety and security to all on the bridge."
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the dream Padma Bridge on June 25. The Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony will be attended by local/foreign guests, ministers, MPs, senior military/civilian officials, he added.    -BSS


