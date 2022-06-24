AL pays homage to Bangabandhu on its founding anniversary

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) observed 73rd founding anniversary of the party on Thursday.

AL leaders and its front organisations paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi on the occasion of anniversary.

To mark the anniversary, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, stood in solemn silence for sometime as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Then as AL President she

along with party leaders placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of AL. Senior party leaders accompanied her during that time.

A delegation of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) placed wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Thursday morning.

AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan, Members Iqbal Hossain Apu and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim joined at Tungipara.

Later, fateha and special prayers were offered for peace of the souls of the Father of the Nation and those embraced martyrdom on August 15 in 1975, four national leaders, 1971 martyrs, martyrs of different movements and struggles and those AL leaders who died of coronavirus infection.

Marking the day, the party chalked out several programmes. National and party flags were hoisted atop at all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of anniversary.

AL arranged a discussion marking the anniversary at its central party office and party President Sheikh Hasina addressed through video conferencing from her official residence of Ganabhaban. Party leaders were present at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 10:30am.

The party was formed as Awami Muslim League on June 23 of 1949 at the historic Rose Garden in Old Dhaka City. Later, the party was renamed as Awami League.

Awami League is the torchbearer of glorious history and heritage of all democratic movements of the soil.

The country has achieved independence under the leadership of the oldest and biggest political party.

Awami League is not only the country's oldest and biggest political party, rather it is the pioneer of democratic and non-communal spirit of the land. From the very beginning, Awami League has been leading the socio-political trend of the country amid different struggles and movements for the last seven decades. After the Liberation War, the party's leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began to build Bangladesh as a non-communal country.

Following the footprints of her father's ideology, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the lead of the country in an indomitable speed towards massive development and progress.











