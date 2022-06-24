Video
AL leader names Hasina ‘Padma Kanya’

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given the title of 'Padma Kanya', daughter of the Padma, by AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman.
He said, "Dear Apa (sister) Padma is eagerly waiting for you. Millions of people on the banks of the Padma are waiting to see 'Padma Kanya' Sheikh Hasina."
Abdur Rahman said
his at a discussion meeting organized by the Awami League on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of the party on Thursday.
AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the discussion meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban.
In his speech, Abdur Rahman said many conspirators are saying that the festival should be stopped. In response to them, he said, "Dear leader, you cannot imagine. There will not only be a gathering of people, there will be a gathering of festivals. There will be a new Padma in the tide of joy, people are waiting for that. We will answer the murderers of 75 through crossing the Padma Bridge."
He said to the BNP leaders, "Recently someone said that there was no need to keep a ferry here. It has to be sent to Daulatdia-Paturia. But, I think some ferries need to keep here. As Khaleda Zia will not cross the river through the bridge so they have to cross with ferry."
He further said that politically Zia's political lineage must be eradicated. This evil force does not mean Bangladesh. They do not want to go to Shaheed Minar on 21st February. They do not accept 7th March, they do not accept 26th March, and they do not celebrate 16th December Victory Day.
"But they claim to be freedom fighters. Ziaur Rahman took part in the Liberation War as an intruder at one stage of unloading weapons from the Swat ship that day. He wrote his name in the Liberation War as a spy of Pakistan," he added.


