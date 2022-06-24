Flood easing in Surma-Kushiyara, worsening in Ganges-Padma basin

The overall flood situation across the country started improving as the country's all major rivers except Ganges and Padma are in falling trend.

However, the flood situation in Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts remained unchanged while the low-lying area of Rajbari, Shariatpur and Madaripur districts may be flooded in next 24 hours due to the upstream water, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

According to the statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), so far 68 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last seven days.

Of the casualties, 24 deaths and 645 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. All of them died being drowned in flood water or bitten by snakes.

In addition, 4,048 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhoea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites in last seven days.

Our correspondents from Sylhet and Sunamganj report that as the flood waters have receded from different areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, some two lakh people have already returned home leaving the shelter centres. But, dirty and black water is still accumulated in the houses of different areas of the city.

According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, the FFWC reports that except Teesta basin, heavy to very heavy rainfall inside Bangladesh and different upstream Indian regions is unlikely in next 48 hours. As a result, the water level of the rivers of northern region may recede.

It reports the Brahmaputa-Jamuna, Dharala, Dudhkumar and all major river of the northeastern region except Titas may continue falling, while the Ganges-Padma River may remain steady during the period.

In next 48 to 72 hours, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan West-Bengal (Jalpaiguri, Sikkim). As a result, water level of Teesta river may rise and remain near danger level.

The flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts continue to improve while in Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts may remain unchanged in next 24 hours.

During the same period, flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail and Jamalpur may improve. But, there is chance of short duration flood in the low-lying area of Rajbari, Shariatpur and Madaripur districts in next 24 hours.

Our correspondent from Sylhet reports that most flood-affected people are unable to return home now due to wastes mixed dirty water.

Meanwhile, water of the Surma river flowing through the city has decreased, but the water of other rivers has increased at some points.

The floodwaters have receded in most parts of the flood-hit neighbourhoods since this morning. However, there is still dirt and dirty water in the house. So the locals are still staying in the shelter.

Apart from this, water has receded in several areas of the city including Mirzajangal, Manipuri Rajbari, Taltala, Ghasitula, Shahjalal sub-city, Sobhanighat, Chorar Par, Mendibagh, Machimpur. But, the water has not receded completely yet.

As the flood situation improved in Sylhet in the last two days, more than one and half a lakh people have returned home, according to the Sylhet district administration. As a result, number of shelters has been reduced to 15.

In addition, visiting the flood-hit areas of Sylhet, it has been seen that people are returning home from the shelters as the flood waters have receded a lot.

Nur Azizur Rahman, Chief Engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, said that pure drinking water and dry food are being provided to the shelters at the initiative of the city corporation. Apart from this, the relief materials allocated by the government are being delivered to different wards. The people's representatives of the ward will coordinate and distribute them.

Our correspondent from Sunamganj reports that people of the flood affected have started returning home after recession of water. But, more than 15 lakh people are still in the shelter centres as they are unable to return home as their houses are still marooned.

In Habiganj, the flood situation is still unchanged despite recession of flood water. Some 20,500 people are still living the shelters of 51 unions under seven upazilas.









