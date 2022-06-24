Water vessel operation suspended from 6pm today for 24hrs

Marking the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge, vessels operation near the Padma Bridge would remain suspended from 6:00pm on June 24 to 6:00pm of June 25.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has given the announcement of suspending water vessel operation during the period aiming at ensuring the security of the area and the inaugural ceremony programmes.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Highways Division has decided not to collect tolls from the major bridges in the country's southwestern region on June 25, to facilitate Padma Bridge opening, according to a circular of the division issued in this regard signed by its Deputy Secretary Fahmida Hoque Khan.

According to the announcement of BIWTA given on June 19, launches and speedboats will not operate on the Padma route from 9:00am to 6;00pm of June 25.

But, the water vessels involved in the Padma Bridge inauguration programme will be exempted from the suspension.

The 15 bridges, which will not collect tolls on June 25 according to the announcement of Road Transport and Highways Division, are Khan Jahan Ali (Rupsha) Bridge, Daratana Bridge, Doarika-Shikarpur Bridge, Dapadapia Bridge, Gabkhan Bridge, Baleshwar Bridge, Patuakhali Bridge, Sheikh Russel Bridge, Sheikh Kamal Bridge, Sheikh Jamal Bridge, Payra (Lebukhali) Bridge, Mullahat Bridge, Ashmat Ali Khan Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, Kalna Ferry and Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bridge.

Earlier on June 20 in 2022, authorities announced no toll will be collected from vehicles on three bridges on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway on June 25, to avoid traffic congestion at these points.

The bridges are Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge (Buriganga Bridge-1) at Postagola, Dhaleshwari Bridge, and Haji Shariatullah Bridge (Arial Kha Bridge) in Madaripur.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close at 10:00am on June 25 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure.

The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and southwest of the country.

According to the Bridge Division, more than 2,000 invitation cards have already been distributed so far.











