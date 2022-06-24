AL working to change fate of people since inception: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina observes silence after placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on Thursday marking the 73th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League. PHOTO: PID

She said, "AL has come to power not to build its own fate rather to change the lot of the people. The countrymen know that boat is an election symbol of the Awami League and people have no other option other than the boat."

Sheikh Hasina said this while presiding over a meeting marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the AL held at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Prime Minister said that all the achievements of Bangladesh including independence and prosperity have come at the hand of the Awami League.

"The Awami League has been working for people's welfare since its inception. The party has not only given the people the independence of the country, but also is reaching the fruits of independence to every doorstep," she added.

She said her government has given electricity to every house and is working to bring every person under a housing scheme as none would remain homeless and landless in the country of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister strongly criticised BNP leaders for their demand to stop the grand opening celebration of the Padma Bridge on the plea of flooding.

She said their party (BNP) is yet to stand beside the flood affected people while the government has already mobilised all its resources to give every support to the flood-hit people since the day one.

"BNP is only criticising the government without doing anything for the flood affected people. They are only shedding crocodile tears. However, Awami League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Juba League, all parts of the government including local admin, Army, Air and Navy are working and reaching relief and food to remote area from the day one of the flood," she added.

Regarding BNP's politics and its leadership Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina questioned how BNP leader Tarique Rahman can lead the party when he does not dare to return home.

"If a political leader has no courage to return home, how can he lead?" she wondered.

She said it is not correct to say that Tarique Zia is not allowed to return home.

"None ousted him. He willingly went abroad and then didn't return," she said.

Tarique went abroad during the caretaker government giving a written bond that he won't do politics anymore, she said, asking the BNP leaders how they could forget it.

In this context, Hasina said she was obstructed to return home during the caretaker government, but she came back home forcefully taking it as a challenge.

Noting that she was sued in a murder case and arrest warrant was issued against her, the Prime Minister said she announced she would return home, appear before the court and face the case.

The Prime Minister again raised the question how the election can be a participatory one when BNP is facing the crisis of right leadership.

"How the election can be a participatory one when a party created from the pocket of a person who illegally grabbed power and now its leaders are convicted of corruption, murder and arms-haul charges," she added. She said Tariq is a fugitive too.

Referring to the 2018 national election, the Prime Minister said BNP leaders changed their candidate in a constituency on several occasions due to nomination business.She said Enam Ahmed Chowdhury and Morshed Khan told her that Tarique Zia sought money in exchange for giving them the party's nomination, but they refused.

Hasina questioned how the party can attract the voters when they start election business and how the people can vote for a party when it is leaderless.

Criticising the BNP acting chairman she said Tarique Rahman has proved that his parents Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia were involved in the 1975 August carnage conspiracy by supporting the slogan of 'pachattorer hatiar' for the killers.

AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Central Executive Member Parvin Zaman Kalpana, Dhaka South and North City AL Presidents Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman respectively spoke on the occasion.

The party's central Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the meeting.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on June 23 in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party of the country to lead struggles of freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.













