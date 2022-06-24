46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 23: A total of 46 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 754 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the city and district.

The Covid-19 infection rate is 3.77 percent till Thursday morning.

The total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,26,847 in Chattogram district after detecting 46 new patients, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,24,934 with the recovery of 18 more people till Thursday morning, raising the average recovery rate to 98.84 percent in the district.

With no new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,362.

A total of 56 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.