Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 23: A total of 46 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 754 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the city and district.
The Covid-19 infection rate is 3.77 percent till Thursday morning.
The total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,26,847 in Chattogram district after detecting 46 new patients, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.
The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,24,934 with the recovery of 18 more people till Thursday morning, raising the average recovery rate to 98.84 percent in the district.
With no new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,362.
A total of 56 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
46 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
A week on, flood-hit people of Kurigram cry for relief
With the Eid-ul-Azha still around 13 days away, a worker taking care of a camel
Padma Bridge construction work not halted even for a single day  
Red Crescent adopts Tk54 crore plan to support relief efforts in Sylhet
3,000 families living illegally in risky hills of Ctg railway
Highways to calm Padma Bridge traffic in Khulna
Members of Fire Service engaged in a drill


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
JS session adjourned till June 26
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft