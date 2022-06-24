Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

We welcome cabinet’s nod to universal pension

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

We welcome cabinet’s nod to universal pension

We welcome cabinet’s nod to universal pension

We wholeheartedly welcome the cabinet's positive nod to the draft of the Universal Pension Management Act, 2022.

We believe, the approval reflects government's sharp sense of responsibility and commitment towards the financial wellbeing of its people.

However, thanks to our Prime Minister, at the drop of whose hat, earlier in February this year, the authorities concerned jumped to work out a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60 and those who serve in the informal sector.

As reported in this daily, people aged between 18 and 50 including expatriate Bangladeshis can participate in this pension scheme. Those participating will have to provide a premium for at least 10 years to draw pension from the age of 60 until death. And if they expire before 75, the nominee will get the pension for the remaining time.

However, the amount of premium will be determined by a rule under a proposed law.

Undoubtedly, the decision to bring all citizens above 60 under a pension scheme is also a humanitarian and groundbreaking step.

Needs be mentioned, introducing universal pension system was an electoral pledge of the sitting government. And in the manner the government kept its promise, we believe, will remain a textbook example for future political governments.

The risk of social insecurity is at an alarming rise in the country tuned with increasing life expectancy and elderly people. The average life expectancy in Bangladesh is 72 years now. Understandably, the need for a universal pension scheme had long been felt.

Now with the scheme on board, people in low income tier, especially, rickshaw pullers, day labourers, landless farmers, domestic helps and small traders will greatly benefit from it.

However, Universal Pension Scheme is a brainchild of the idea of Welfare State. It is already a reality in many countries today. Proper implementation of this scheme will surely help Bangladesh move forward towards reaching its goal of a welfare state.

Importantly enough, to keep the scheme going smooth, government must address the attended challenges, underlies in it.

Since, lack of proper monitoring in the past had nipped the government's many notable initiatives in the bud - so it is an imperative to ensure accountability, transparency and political goodwill while implementing the universal scheme.

Corruption in state-sponsored old age allowances, widow allowances; mother and child welfare programme, distressed and disabled programme Kabikha and Tabikha did the round in media on various occasions.

In order to successfully implement the pension scheme, government must draw lessons from its failures from previous schemes, so to avert any repetition of that in this case.

As there is a wider implication of public interest in the scheme, its modus operandi must remain above any question standing tall on maximum accountability. And to ensure that, the scheme's regulatory mechanism must not have any legal loopholes.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We welcome cabinet’s nod to universal pension
Many deprived of relief goods
Indo-Bangla joint efforts to manage flood water missing
Tackling inflation seems impossible
Sylhet’s plight under water
Impressive decline in child, maternal mortality rates
Women’s household chores deserve recognition
Respect communal and religious harmony


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
JS session adjourned till June 26
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft