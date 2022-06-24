Video
Letter To the Editor

On rising price hike

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Dear Sir
The rise in the price of every essential has crushed everyone and made life very difficult these days. Workers, and low income bracket people are throwing their weight upon to tackle the situation. The purchasing power of the commoners is sinking rapidly. Prices of essential articles like petrol, diesel, food, clothes etc are skyrocketing.

Managing household budgets can be a daunting task. Many people in our country find it difficult to meet both sides. In some families, people go out at night without eating. Milk has become a luxury. Fruits are no longer part of our diet. The general health of children in our country is suffering. Now is the time for the government to take stringent steps to control prices as soon as possible.

It should punish black marketeers and profiteers. Price lists of all goods should be fixed at all shopping centers. Anyone violating government price rate should be severely punished. Both customers and shoppers should be punished for buying and selling things at exorbitant prices. The rise in prices should be investigated. The minimum cost of essential articles for daily use must be brought to a very reasonable level.  
Rifat
Khilgaon, Dhaka



