DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, June 23: Monirul Islam Moni, a brick kiln owner and a renowned leader of BNP in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Monday night. He was 58.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Chak Daulatpur area in the upazila at around 11am on Tuesday.

Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.