Man held for raping girl at Faridganj

FARIDGANJ, CHANDPUR, June 23: A man was arrested in Faridganj Upazila of the district for raping a 15-year-old mentally-retarded girl.

The arrested is Shohel, 26.

According to police and locals, Shohel raped the girl when she was taking a bath in a pond near her house on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Mohammad Shaheed Hossain said, they have arrested the accused and sent him to the court.

The victim's father lodged a case in this regard.









