Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:53 PM
Home Countryside

Five minors drown in four districts

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondents

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Rangamati, Panchagarh, Khagrachhari and Sirajganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RANGAMATI: Two minor friends drowned in the district's Kaptai Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Mahidur Rahman Muhit, 12 and Ahnaf Sadib Enam, 12.
Locals said they spotted two floating bodies on the lake water and rescued those. Later, they took them to Rangamati General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
The hospital medical officer Dr Tisha Chakma confirmed the matter.
It was learnt that none of the boys knew how to swim. They drowned while they were taking bath at the Amina Pahar area in Kaptai Lake in the afternoon.
PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond at Boda Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ahnaf, 3, son of Awlad Hossain Shahin, a resident of Vakterbari village under Bangram Union.
Victim's family members said, Ahnaf fell into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank around 2 pm.
Locals rescued him and rushed him to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
An unnatural death case was registered in this regard, said Boda Police Station Abu Sayeed Chowdhury.
PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor child drowned in a water pot in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Mawa, 1, daughter of Md Selim, a resident of Panchhari Talukder Para area in the upazila.
Local sources said Jannatul Mawa fell in a water pot in the house at around 11:30am while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Panchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.   
Officer-in-Charge of Panchhari Police Station (PS) Ancharul Karim confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in the Kushalai River in Ullapara upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Akash, 5, son of Shariful Islam, a resident of Pashchim Krishtapur Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that Akash drowned in the Kushalai River next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank with friends.
Sensing the matter, his family members rescued him and took to Ullapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
 Sub-Inspector of Ullapara Model PS Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.


