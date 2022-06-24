Three electrocuted in Gazipur, Sunamganj

Three people including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Sunamganj, on Wednesday.

GAZIPUR: Two persons were electrocution at Tongi area in the district city on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were Julhas, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Auchpara village, and Sayem, son of Jilu Miah, a resident of Rasulbag area.

Police said Julhas and Sayem came in contact with a live electric wire while removing a shop billboard.

Locals rescued them and took them to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Tongi West Police Station Sub-inspector Yaqub Ali.

SUNAMGANJ: An electrician electrocuted in the district town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was Tafsirul Alam Jumman, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Rekhaijura Village under Dharmapasha Upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Tafsirul came in contact with an electric wire while he was working on an electric pole to provide electricity connection in the afternoon and fell from the pole.

Locals rescued him critically injured and rushed to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











