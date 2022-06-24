AL’s 73rd founding anniversary celebrated in districts



To mark the 73rd founding anniversary of Awami League on Thursday, women AL leaders and activists placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kishoreganj Town (above), and a colourful rally was brought out in Bogura Town. photoS: observer

GAIBANDHA: Marking the anniversary, Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, organised different programmes.

The programmes included hoisting national and party flags at the party office of the district town with the sunrise, placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation and architect of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the hallroom of the party office of the town here with senior vice-president of district Awami League Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu in the chair.

Leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League Mohammad Asif, Office Secretary of district Awami League Saiful Alam Saka, Joint Secretary Mahabubul Alam Coat, President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Rezaul Karim Reza, General Secretary Mridul Motafi Jhantu, General Secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique addressed the function, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said, Bangladesh Awami League was formed on June 23 in 1949 at "Rose Garden" on KM Das Lane in Dhaka to emancipate the Bengali nation and realise their rights, they said, adding Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected Joint General Secretary while he was in jail. A large number of leaders of Awami league and its workers participated in the programmes.

Similar programmes were also held in other six upazila headquarters at the arrangement of the respective upazila Awami League.

GOPALGANJ: Awami League Central Committee on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara Upazila of the district, marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.

To mark the 73rd founding anniversary of Awami League on Thursday, women AL leaders and activists placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kishoreganj Town (above), and a colourful rally was brought out in Bogura Town. photoS: observer

Later, fateha and special prayers were offered for peace of the souls of the Father of the Nation and those embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.

Gopalganj District unit General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan, Joint General Secretary SM Akkas Ali, Tungipara Upazila unit Awami League President Sheikh Abdul Basher Khayer were present, among others.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District AL organised different programmes including hoisting of the National and Party flags at the AL office and placing wreaths at the portraits of Bangabandhu and four national leaders, and holding a discussion meeting.

The discussion presided over by District AL President Md Zillur Rahman was held at the AL office.

District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A. Afzal, Joint GS Advocate Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary A.K.M Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik Leauge GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Student League President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan spoke at the discussion meeting.

RAJBARI: District unit AL brought out a colourful rally that paraded the main streets of the town and held a discussion meeting in front of the AL office.

These functions were attended by Kazi Keramat Ali, MP (Rajbari -1), and Zillul Hakim, MP (Rajbari-2).











The 73rd founding anniversary of Awami League was celebrated in different districts of the country on Thursday in a befitting manner.GAIBANDHA: Marking the anniversary, Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, organised different programmes.The programmes included hoisting national and party flags at the party office of the district town with the sunrise, placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation and architect of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the hallroom of the party office of the town here with senior vice-president of district Awami League Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu in the chair.Leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League Mohammad Asif, Office Secretary of district Awami League Saiful Alam Saka, Joint Secretary Mahabubul Alam Coat, President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Rezaul Karim Reza, General Secretary Mridul Motafi Jhantu, General Secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique addressed the function, among others.The speakers, in their speech, said, Bangladesh Awami League was formed on June 23 in 1949 at "Rose Garden" on KM Das Lane in Dhaka to emancipate the Bengali nation and realise their rights, they said, adding Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected Joint General Secretary while he was in jail. A large number of leaders of Awami league and its workers participated in the programmes.Similar programmes were also held in other six upazila headquarters at the arrangement of the respective upazila Awami League.GOPALGANJ: Awami League Central Committee on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara Upazila of the district, marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.The committee led by Presidium Member Mohammad Faruk Khan paid tributes by placing wreaths at the mazar of Bangabandhu at 11 am.Later, fateha and special prayers were offered for peace of the souls of the Father of the Nation and those embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.Gopalganj District unit General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan, Joint General Secretary SM Akkas Ali, Tungipara Upazila unit Awami League President Sheikh Abdul Basher Khayer were present, among others.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District AL organised different programmes including hoisting of the National and Party flags at the AL office and placing wreaths at the portraits of Bangabandhu and four national leaders, and holding a discussion meeting.The discussion presided over by District AL President Md Zillur Rahman was held at the AL office.District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A. Afzal, Joint GS Advocate Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary A.K.M Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik Leauge GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Student League President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan spoke at the discussion meeting.RAJBARI: District unit AL brought out a colourful rally that paraded the main streets of the town and held a discussion meeting in front of the AL office.These functions were attended by Kazi Keramat Ali, MP (Rajbari -1), and Zillul Hakim, MP (Rajbari-2).