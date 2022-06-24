Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Patuakhali

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Our Correspondents

An expatriate, a teenage girl and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Patuakhali, in two days.
NOAKHALI: An expatriate and a teenage girl committed suicide in two upazilas- Sonaimuri and Companiganj, of the district in two days.
The expatriate committed suicide in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Bahar Ulya, 39, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Pashchim Nateshwar Village under Nateshwar Union. He was an expatriate from South Africa.
Locals said Bahar committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom as his wife left him.
On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun ur Rashid.
In another incident, a teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Rawshan Ara Mitu, 19, daughter of Abdul Halim, a resident of Basurhat area in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at a local college.
Police and local sources said Mitu committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in the house at around 10 pm on Monday. Locals spotted her hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Companiganj PS OC Sadikur Rahman confirmed the incident.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ramen, 28, son of Ranjit Gharami, a resident of Purba Lakshmipur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Ramen drank poison in the evening after being a victim of blackmail.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
However, Ramen succumbed to his injuries at Patuakhali Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Patuakhali Sadar PS in this connection.
Dashmina PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the       incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Man held for raping girl at Faridganj
Five minors drown in four districts
Three electrocuted in Gazipur, Sunamganj
AL’s 73rd founding anniversary celebrated in districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Patuakhali
Bicycles and stipend money gifted by the Prime Minister's Office
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Dinajpur


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
JS session adjourned till June 26
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft