Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Patuakhali

An expatriate, a teenage girl and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Patuakhali, in two days.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate and a teenage girl committed suicide in two upazilas- Sonaimuri and Companiganj, of the district in two days.

The expatriate committed suicide in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Ulya, 39, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Pashchim Nateshwar Village under Nateshwar Union. He was an expatriate from South Africa.

Locals said Bahar committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom as his wife left him.

On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun ur Rashid.

In another incident, a teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rawshan Ara Mitu, 19, daughter of Abdul Halim, a resident of Basurhat area in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at a local college.

Police and local sources said Mitu committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in the house at around 10 pm on Monday. Locals spotted her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Companiganj PS OC Sadikur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ramen, 28, son of Ranjit Gharami, a resident of Purba Lakshmipur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ramen drank poison in the evening after being a victim of blackmail.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, Ramen succumbed to his injuries at Patuakhali Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Patuakhali Sadar PS in this connection.

Dashmina PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.











