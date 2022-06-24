

Bicycles and stipend money gifted by the Prime Minister's Office were distributed among students belonging to small enthic group in the conference room of Santhia Upazila Parishad of Pabna on Wednesday. Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar was present as chief guest while UNO SM Jamal Ahmed presided over the programme. A total of five students got bicycles while 35 others recieved stipend money of Tk 6,000 each. photo: observer