Farmers get agricultural equipment in Dinajpur

FULBARI, DINAJPUR, June 23: Agricultural equipment was distributed among farmers in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The event was organized by Upazila Agriculture Extension Department on the Upazila Parishad premises under Agricultural Mechanisation Project with Government Development Assistance.

Mostafizur Rahman Fizer, MP, was present as chief guest at the programme with Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Riaz Uddin in the chair.











