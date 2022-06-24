Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get agricultural equipment in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, DINAJPUR, June 23: Agricultural equipment was distributed among farmers in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The event was organized by Upazila Agriculture Extension Department on the Upazila Parishad premises under Agricultural Mechanisation Project with Government Development Assistance.
Mostafizur Rahman Fizer, MP, was present as chief guest at the programme with Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Riaz Uddin in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Man held for raping girl at Faridganj
Five minors drown in four districts
Three electrocuted in Gazipur, Sunamganj
AL’s 73rd founding anniversary celebrated in districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Patuakhali
Bicycles and stipend money gifted by the Prime Minister's Office
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Dinajpur


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
JS session adjourned till June 26
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft