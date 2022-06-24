37 detained on different charges

A total of 37 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Joypurhat and Bogura, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested four members of robber gang "Hamka" from Halishahar area in the city on Tuesday night when they were preparing for a robbery.

The arrested persons are: Hossain Abul Hashem, Nizamuddin alias Hamka Nizam, Zakir Hossain and Anwar Hossain.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Halishahar Police Station (PS) Md Jahir Uddin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bandar Toll Road area at around 10pm and arrested them red-handed while they were preparing for a robbery.

The OC further said a total of three machetes, a pistol, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and some cash money were also seized from their possession.

There was a gang of 10 to 15 robbers on the scene. However, the others managed to flee the scene sensing the presence of police.

The arrested robbers admitted that they commit robbery under the guise of driving auto-rickshaw in the city.

Two separate cases have been filed against the arrested with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six people on charge of preservating and circulating pornography videos from Khetlal Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Jony Sheikh, 28, Md Farhad Mandal, 28, Md Mahbub Islam, 25, Md Ruhul Islam, 19, Md Rana Mandal, 28, and Md Shajahan Mia, 35.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Actig Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana said on information that a group of dishonest traders preserving and selling pornography vedios, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Trimohani Bazar area at around 9pm, and arrested them.

The arrested confessed their involvement in this illegal business for long during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Pornography Control Act with Khetlal PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested five people on different charges in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Police arrested an accused in a rape case filed with Nandigram PS from the upazila on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Abu Bakkar, son of Tayeb Ali of Katham Village in the upazila.

He was absconding for long.

On information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Chan Mia arrested him after conducting a drive in the upazila.

On the other hand, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Rezaul Karim arrested a warrantded criminal of Nandigram from Dhaka.

The arrested is Abu Taher, son of Mozammel Haque of Katham Village.

Police also arrested four other warranted criminals from the upazila at the same night.

The arrested are: Suruj Mia, son of Abu Taleb of Bansh Baria Village, Abdur Rashid, son of Jashim Uddin of Thalta Village, and Alamgir Hossain, son of Amzad Hossain of Dhundar Village in the upazila.

A team of the law enforcers led by SI Nur Alam arrested them at night after conducting separate drives in different areas.

However, all the arrested were produced before the court on Monday.

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.











