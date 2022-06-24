Video
3 killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Natore

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Our Correspondents

Three people including a man and his nephew have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Natore, in two days.
BARISHAL: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway in the city on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Russell Hossain Hawlader, 22, son of Babul Hawlader, a resident of Krishnapur Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district.
The injured person is Ali Hossain, son of Md Moslem Hossain of the same area.
Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) Police Camp In-Charge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Maruf said a mini truck was returning Banaripara from Patuakhali in the morning.
On the way, the mini truck turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Rupatali Kathaltala area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway in the city, which left its driver Ali Hossain and his assistant Russell critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the SBMCH, where Russell succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy, the ASI added.
Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Azimul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man and his nephew have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mantu Mia, 50, son of Nabish Uddin, and his nephew Shahin Alam, 30, residents of Alamdanga Upazila in Chuadanga District.
Bonpara Highway PS sources said Mantu and Shahin were coming to Ahmedpur Bazar from Chuadanga in the morning riding by a nosimon (local vehicle) to buy mango.
On their way, the nosimon fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Gunaihati area on the Natore-Pabna Highway, which left three people including its driver seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bonpara Zaheda Hospital, where Mantu and Shahin succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.
Bonpara Highway PS SI Firoz Hossain confirmed the incident.


